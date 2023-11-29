The circular economy and closing our resource loop

Americans consume a lot of stuff and in turn produce a lot of waste. The average American generated 46 pounds of just e-waste in 2019.

But what if there was a way to design an economy that was less wasteful and more environmentally friendly? Some believe it’s time to rethink the economy and transition it away from its linear, consumption-based model and toward a more “circular” one.

“What circular economy does that’s really different is trying to actually design waste out from the beginning. So, it has to do with design of products that use less resources to start that can then be reused, repaired, repurposed and remanufactured so they’re not actually becoming waste,” said Callie Babbitt, professor of sustainability at Rochester Institute of Technology.

On the show today, Babbitt breaks down the circular economy, its role in fighting climate change and the challenges that lie ahead in public policy and manufacturing if we hope to achieve circularity. Plus, why climate goals may not always be in agreement with circular economy targets.

Then, we’ll take a look at predictions of interest rate cuts and hear another recession alarm going off. But is there evidence to back those claims? And Amazon’s top-selling Cyber Monday products have us doing a double take.

Later, we’ll hear from a listener with a smart hack for airport pickups during the holidays. And it’s time for our beloved intern to answer the Make Me Smart question.

Here’s everything we talked about:

