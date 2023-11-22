Israel-Hamas WarFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

The origins of America’s consumer-driven economy
Nov 21, 2023
Episode 1052

Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
History matters, folks.

The holiday shopping season kicks off this week with Black Friday, and American shoppers are expected to spend a record amount, particularly in online sales.

Consumer spending keeps the U.S. economy humming, making up 70% of the country’s gross domestic product. But it wasn’t always this way.

“Over the course of the 18th century, by the time of the Revolution, you go from a world where nearly all Americans made their own cloth and something called homespun to them buying it in shops,” said Louis Hyman, an economic historian at Cornell University.

On the show today, Hyman gives us a history lesson on how the American economy became dependent on the consumer, why that change has created serious environmental consequences, and whether there are alternatives to the consumer-driven economy we know today. Plus, what it all has to do with the Salem witch trials.

Then, a federal appeals court decision could significantly weaken the Voting Rights Act. We’ll get into the economic implications of the ruling and how it could play out in the Supreme Court. Plus: Oh, how the mighty crypto kings fall.

Later, we’ll hear listener suggestions for signature state cocktails. And food journalist Francis Lam was wrong about what was on the menu at the first Thanksgiving.

