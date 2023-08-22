The case to raise the inflation target

Behind the scenes: Join Kai Ryssdal, Nancy Farghalli and Jennifer Pak for an exclusive look at their reporting in China.
Inflation has been the hot topic for over a year now. And the Federal Reserve has been on a mission to lower inflation down to its 2% target. But should Chair Jay Powell and his team aim for a higher target instead? We’ll also talk about China and Japan’s diminishing interest in U.S. Treasurys and how it can affect American debt. And some good news about the carnivorous Venus flytrap.
Here’s everything we talked about:
We want to hear from you. If you’ve been in a robo-taxi, we want to know about your experience. Call us at 508-UB-SMART, or email @makemesmart@marketplace.org
