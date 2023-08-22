Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

The case to raise the inflation target
Aug 21, 2023
The case to raise the inflation target

New central bank data shows that banks borrowed about $9 billion less from the Fed in the week ending April 12, according to Krishna Guha, vice chair of Evercore ISI.
Plus, Elon Musk, the not-so benevolent dictator?

Inflation has been the hot topic for over a year now. And the Federal Reserve has been on a mission to lower inflation down to its 2% target. But should Chair Jay Powell and his team aim for a higher target instead? We’ll also talk about China and Japan’s diminishing interest in U.S. Treasurys and how it can affect American debt. And some good news about the carnivorous Venus flytrap.

Here’s everything we talked about:

We want to hear from you. If you’ve been in a robo-taxi, we want to know about your experience. Call us at 508-UB-SMART, or email @makemesmart@marketplace.org 

