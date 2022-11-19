How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The big quit: teachers’ edition
Nov 18, 2022
Episode 819

The big quit: teachers’ edition

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
Plus, the dry 2022 World Cup.

At the start of the year, a survey from the National Education Association revealed that more than 50% of teachers were thinking about leaving their jobs. And now teachers are quitting en masse. We’ll discuss what this could mean for classrooms nationwide. Also, the case of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is coming to a close. Plus, the moral quandary of World Cup 2022. And, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We can’t do this show without you. Keep sending your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:44 PM PST
26:20
3:48 PM PST
28:14
1:44 PM PST
1:50
7:37 AM PST
8:52
Nov 18, 2022
9:01
Nov 17, 2022
44:29
Nov 16, 2022
32:29
Telework could help tribes curb outmigration, but Native workers are being left behind
Telework could help tribes curb outmigration, but Native workers are being left behind
It just got easier to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy
It just got easier to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy
Can Mastodon replace Twitter or is it a different beast?
Can Mastodon replace Twitter or is it a different beast?
Affordable Care Act enrollment expected to hit another record
Affordable Care Act enrollment expected to hit another record