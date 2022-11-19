The big quit: teachers’ edition
At the start of the year, a survey from the National Education Association revealed that more than 50% of teachers were thinking about leaving their jobs. And now teachers are quitting en masse. We’ll discuss what this could mean for classrooms nationwide. Also, the case of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is coming to a close. Plus, the moral quandary of World Cup 2022. And, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
