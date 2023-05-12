The current economic climate is affecting everyone – Marketplace included. Give now to keep Marketplace going strong.
The banking situation may not be over yet
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Pacific Western Bank reported a sharp loss of over 9% of its total deposits last week, trailing the failure of First Republic Bank. We’ll discuss what’s behind the lingering banking problems. And, over 3 million viewers tuned in to watch CNN’s town hall event with former President Donald Trump, proving he’s still a ratings magnet. We’ll get into the ethical dilemma of the network’s decision to put Trump on that stage and what it means for the presidential race ahead. Plus, Saildrones and other superstorm hunting gadgets are giving us a glimpse into uncharted territory.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “CNN tops 3 million viewers during Trump Town Hall” from The Hill
- “CNN’s Trump town hall turns into a Trump rally” from Poynter
- “Dianne Feinstein returns and Democrats advance Biden judicial nominees that had been stalled in committee” from CNN Politics
- “PacWest Stock Sinks 23% After Disclosing Fresh Deposit Outflow” from The Wall Street Journal
- “FDIC proposes big banks pay to recover losses in SVB and Signature failures” from Axios
- “The Hurricane and the Saildrone” from The New York Times
- “Turning to drones and other instruments to hunt hurricanes” from Marketplace
- “New blood donation rules allow more gay men to give in US” from AP News
It’s our May fundraiser. We need to raise $350K to stay on track for this fiscal year, and your gift now can help us reach our goal. Give today.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.