The banking situation may not be over yet
May 11, 2023
Episode 922

The banking situation may not be over yet

David McNew/Getty Images
And, more grim news.

Pacific Western Bank reported a sharp loss of over 9% of its total deposits last week, trailing the failure of First Republic Bank. We’ll discuss what’s behind the lingering banking problems. And, over 3 million viewers tuned in to watch CNN’s town hall event with former President Donald Trump, proving he’s still a ratings magnet. We’ll get into the ethical dilemma of the network’s decision to put Trump on that stage and what it means for the presidential race ahead. Plus, Saildrones and other superstorm hunting gadgets are giving us a glimpse into uncharted territory. 

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

