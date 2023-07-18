This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The “American Whitelash” and economic fear
Jul 18, 2023
Episode 968

The “American Whitelash” and economic fear

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Plus, what the media has to do with it.

The 2024 presidential campaign is already well underway, but today we’re going to take a step back and examine the connection between Barack Obama’s presidency and the rise of white racial violence. It’s what Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery calls the “American Whitelash” (also the title of his new book), which to some extent is rooted in economic fear.

“It’s this idea that we’re here now, and as more people come in, it will increase competition for resources, jobs, for access to education … that is the root of a lot of the tension and anxiety and a lot of xenophobia and a lot of nativism,” Lowery said.

On the show today: How the election of former President Obama spurred a white racist backlash, why economic fear is entangled with xenophobia and the media’s role in all of it. Plus, is the media ready to cover the 2024 elections? (Spoiler: It’s not).

Later, we’ll explain how Russia’s decision to pull back from a wartime agreement on grain exports will hurt countries that suffer from food insecurity. And, why the Joe Biden administration’s plan to restrict investment in Chinese tech could get a bit messy.

Then, a listener tells us how their home state is dealing with flighty insurers. And, economist Peter Atwater shares that he was wrong about what it really means to have confidence.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

