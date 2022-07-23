The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Jul 22, 2022
Episode 719

Tell us what you really think

Stay through the end for an extra post-show bonus.

Get ready for some spicy hot takes. Andy Uhler joins Kai for Economics on Tap and to discuss the state of our food supply, from wheat to hard seltzer, and what low water levels at Lake Mead, near Las Vegas, have to do with high prices at the grocery store. Plus, Kai has something to say about a recent op-ed piece by retired generals. During Half Full/Half Empty, the hosts weigh in on Meta v. Meta and MLB v. the minor leagues, and Kai tells us how he really feels about crypto.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your spicy hot takes. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

