Tell us what you really think

Get ready for some spicy hot takes. Andy Uhler joins Kai for Economics on Tap and to discuss the state of our food supply, from wheat to hard seltzer, and what low water levels at Lake Mead, near Las Vegas, have to do with high prices at the grocery store. Plus, Kai has something to say about a recent op-ed piece by retired generals. During Half Full/Half Empty, the hosts weigh in on Meta v. Meta and MLB v. the minor leagues, and Kai tells us how he really feels about crypto.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Hard Seltzer Fad Fizzles as Light Beer Makes a Comeback” from The Wall Street Journal
- Satellite Photos Show Lake Mead Water Levels Dangerously Low from The New York Times
- “Ukraine Latest: US Opens Door to Sending Fighter Jets to Ukraine” from Bloomberg
- Opinion | “We Are Retired Generals and Admirals. Trump’s Actions on Jan. 6 Were a Dereliction of Duty.” from The New York Times
We want to hear your spicy hot takes. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.
