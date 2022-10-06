Student loan forgiveness should boost your credit score — eventually
We’re a nation of student loan debtors. Wiping out up to $20,000 of that debt should boost each borrower’s score, right? On this Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, we have to let one listener down easy. Plus, Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams answer more of your questions on the peso, the pandemic and pumpkin pie.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Check out Kimberly’s interview with Ethan Dornhelm, who leads research and analytic development for FICO.
- “Here’s how up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness could affect your credit score and ability to borrow” from CNBC
- The current dollar/peso exchange rate
- “Mexico’s ‘Super Peso’ Shocks Traders Who Had Bet on Wipeout” from Bloomberg
- “Shifting supply chains settle on Mexico” from Marketplace
- This great thread from Alexandra Phelan on how pandemics end
- “Why COVID isn’t like the flu (yet) in one brutal graph” from Fortune
- “End of COVID pandemic is ‘in sight’ – WHO chief” from Reuters
If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.
