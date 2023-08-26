Smash the patriarchy … and the pumpkins

Behind the scenes: Join Kai Ryssdal, Nancy Farghalli and Jennifer Pak for an exclusive look at their reporting in China.
The Spanish women’s national team won it’s first World Cup! But the celebration has been bittersweet after Spain’s soccer chief kissed a player on the lips and is refusing to step down. We’ll discuss the fallout and what the team is doing to oust Luis Rubiales. Plus, we’ll play a game of Half Full / Half Empty with guest host Amy Scott weighing in on how LinkedIn is actually cool? But pumpkin spice lattes in August — maybe not so much.
