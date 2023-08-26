Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Smash the patriarchy … and the pumpkins
Aug 25, 2023
Episode 991

Smash the patriarchy … and the pumpkins

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
RyanJLane/ Getty Images
PSL season is back in full swing.

The Spanish women’s national team won it’s first World Cup! But the celebration has been bittersweet after Spain’s soccer chief kissed a player on the lips and is refusing to step down. We’ll discuss the fallout and what the team is doing to oust Luis Rubiales. Plus, we’ll play a game of Half Full / Half Empty with guest host Amy Scott weighing in on how LinkedIn is actually cool? But pumpkin spice lattes in August — maybe not so much.

Here’s everything we talked about:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:44 PM PDT
23:18
4:10 PM PDT
28:57
1:48 PM PDT
1:50
7:27 AM PDT
1:30
Aug 25, 2023
10:18
Aug 21, 2023
44:25
May 26, 2023
18:56
Decreasing inflation by a final percentage point may be the hardest challenge for the Fed
Decreasing inflation by a final percentage point may be the hardest challenge for the Fed
Remember the $5 footlong? The behavioral economics behind "reference prices"
Remember the $5 footlong? The behavioral economics behind "reference prices"
U.S Steel is for sale, and the union may veto certain buyers
U.S Steel is for sale, and the union may veto certain buyers
What’s the point of class-action lawsuits?
What’s the point of class-action lawsuits?

Marketplace Investor Exclusive!

Behind the scenes: Join Kai Ryssdal, Nancy Farghalli and Jennifer Pak for an exclusive look at their reporting in China.

The virtual event will take place on Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. CT.

Not yet an Investor? Donate any amount to join!

LEARN More