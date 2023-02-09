Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Say goodbye to Twitter’s free API
Feb 9, 2023
A number of advertisers pulled out of Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company. Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, who's watching this year's Puppy Bowl?

In Twitter’s latest effort to up revenue, the company is shutting down free access to its API for many users. That means developers who rely on the Twitter API to run apps like TweetDelete will have to pay for access to its data. Also, Adidas’ decision to split with Yeezy last year is turning out to be an expensive one. And, one man’s career behind the scenes on Broadway is more than just a nice story about a guy doing a job.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. PT 6:30 p.m. ET. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

