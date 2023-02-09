and we’ll thank you with a Marketplace Investor T-shirt – only through Valentine’s Day!
Say goodbye to Twitter’s free API
In Twitter’s latest effort to up revenue, the company is shutting down free access to its API for many users. That means developers who rely on the Twitter API to run apps like TweetDelete will have to pay for access to its data. Also, Adidas’ decision to split with Yeezy last year is turning out to be an expensive one. And, one man’s career behind the scenes on Broadway is more than just a nice story about a guy doing a job.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Twitter is shutting down its free API, here’s what’s going to break” from Engadget
- “Twitter Says Low-Level API Usage Will Cost $100 Per Month” from Business Insider
- “Adidas Sees EUR500 Mln Hit From Potential Yeezy Stock Writeoff” from MarketWatch
- “He’s Seen ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ 13,000 Times” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Meet the Players of Puppy Bowl XIX” from Discovery
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. PT 6:30 p.m. ET. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
