Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Donate today and get a Marketplace mug — perfect for all your liquid assets! Donate now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The rising pressure on poll workers
May 1, 2024
Episode 1151

The rising pressure on poll workers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, a reminder to leave election officials alone.

With the presidential election less than six months away, election workers are raising concerns about their safety. We’ll get into the rising threats to election offices and how that might affect staffing ahead of November. Also, how Tesla’s disbanding of its Supercharger team could impact the Biden’s administration push to expand electric vehicle use. Plus, how a pest control professional saved a baseball game from a swarm of bees.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:04 PM PDT
9:43
4:22 PM PDT
27:48
2:22 PM PDT
1:05
7:57 AM PDT
7:13
3:04 AM PDT
11:10
Apr 30, 2024
31:00
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Climate change is the focus in shared curriculum for business schools
Climate change is the focus in shared curriculum for business schools
CHIPS funds are heading to Phoenix, “ground zero for the new economy”
Breaking Ground
CHIPS funds are heading to Phoenix, “ground zero for the new economy”
Student protestors have a long history of demanding financial divestment
Israel-Hamas War
Student protestors have a long history of demanding financial divestment
Could the Fed cut interest rates based on this week's economic data?
Could the Fed cut interest rates based on this week's economic data?