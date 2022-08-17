The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Reviewing a decade of DACA
Aug 16, 2022
Episode 732

Reviewing a decade of DACA

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
And a decade of nothing else when it comes to immigration reform.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program set up by the Obama administration. Under the program, hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants have received protection from deportation and the opportunity to officially participate in the American economy. 

It’s estimated that DACA recipients contribute more than $9 billion in federal, state and local taxes annually.

But DACA was supposed to be a temporary fix in lieu of comprehensive immigration reform. So a decade later, why is it still on shaky legal ground, and where’s the real reform?

“The dollars and cents, the costs and benefits of DACA are very clear in terms of positive impacts to individuals, families and to the broader American economy. But when we think about DACA, it is very much steeped in the broader debate over comprehensive immigration reform. And when we talk about that debate over comprehensive immigration reform, we are talking about a highly political, highly partisan and highly contentious debate over who we are as a country,” said Tom Wong, professor of political science at the University of California, San Diego, and director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Center at the UCSD.

On the show today, we discuss how DACA has changed the economic lives of recipients, where it stands today and how it’s influencing the broader immigration debate.

In the News Fix, we’ll also discuss the promise of commercial supersonic airplanes and the economics of hearing aids.

Plus, we’ll hear from listeners about DACA, a lesson about inflation for kids and what an EV driver learned about her car.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Have a question for the hosts? Send it our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:12 PM PDT
33:37
4:16 PM PDT
27:37
1:36 PM PDT
1:50
7:36 AM PDT
7:26
2:29 AM PDT
6:08
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
What might new leadership at ERCOT mean for the troubled Texas power grid?
What might new leadership at ERCOT mean for the troubled Texas power grid?
At some universities, tenure may become a thing of the past. That could have an economic impact.
At some universities, tenure may become a thing of the past. That could have an economic impact.
What Walmart and Home Depot's rising sales say about consumer sentiment
What Walmart and Home Depot's rising sales say about consumer sentiment
Ice cream trucks struggle despite the heat
Ice cream trucks struggle despite the heat