Republican governors take a page from history

A couple of Republican governors are paying to send migrants to Democratic strongholds, including Washington, D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard. We’ll talk about the history of using people to make political statements. Plus, Patagonia’s founder gave away his company, but the deal might not be what you’re thinking. And congrats, Lizzo!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Grab a beverage and join us Friday for Economics on Tap. We’ll be on the YouTube livestream starting at 6:30 Eastern time/3:30 Pacific. We’ll have more news, drinks and a game.