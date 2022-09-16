Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Republican governors take a page from history
Sep 15, 2022
Republican governors take a page from history

We're discussing migrants at Martha's Vineyard.

A couple of Republican governors are paying to send migrants to Democratic strongholds, including Washington, D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard. We’ll talk about the history of using people to make political statements. Plus, Patagonia’s founder gave away his company, but the deal might not be what you’re thinking. And congrats, Lizzo!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Grab a beverage and join us Friday for Economics on Tap. We’ll be on the YouTube livestream starting at 6:30 Eastern time/3:30 Pacific. We’ll have more news, drinks and a game.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

