Republican governors take a page from history
A couple of Republican governors are paying to send migrants to Democratic strongholds, including Washington, D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard. We’ll talk about the history of using people to make political statements. Plus, Patagonia’s founder gave away his company, but the deal might not be what you’re thinking. And congrats, Lizzo!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Fla. Gov. DeSantis sent migrant flights to Massachusetts, his office says” from NPR
- Tweet thread from the JFK Library
- “Patagonia Founder Gives Away the Company to Fight Climate Change” from The New York Times
- “The bill to make daylight saving time permanent that unanimously passed the Senate is not moving in the House anytime soon.” from Politico
- “Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrrls’ Wins Competition Series Emmy” from Variety
- IYKYK: National Press Club wins spelling bee contest against politicians
Grab a beverage and join us Friday for Economics on Tap. We’ll be on the YouTube livestream starting at 6:30 Eastern time/3:30 Pacific. We’ll have more news, drinks and a game.
