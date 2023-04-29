The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Remember credit-default swaps?
Apr 28, 2023
Episode 913

Remember credit-default swaps?

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
They're back in the headlines.

As the United States edges closer to the deadline for a debt default, Wall Street speculators are hoping to capitalize on rising risk by trading credit-default swaps (shivers). We’ll talk about what they are and their role in the 2007-2009 Financial Crisis. Then, California passed a landmark zero-emission rule, but electrifying the state will come with some challenges. Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty that we hope gets us invited to Bluesky.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about business, tech or the economy, give us a shout. We’re at 508-U-B-SMART, or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

