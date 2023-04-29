Remember credit-default swaps?
As the United States edges closer to the deadline for a debt default, Wall Street speculators are hoping to capitalize on rising risk by trading credit-default swaps (shivers). We’ll talk about what they are and their role in the 2007-2009 Financial Crisis. Then, California passed a landmark zero-emission rule, but electrifying the state will come with some challenges. Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty that we hope gets us invited to Bluesky.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Bets Offering 2,400% Payout on US Default Lure Growing Crowd” from Bloomberg
- “California air regulators approve landmark zero-emission rules for trucks and locomotives” from the Los Angeles Times
- “California moves to phase-out diesel-powered trucks, cut locomotive pollution” from Reuters
- “Grandchildren of ‘Sound of Music’ Von Trapp Family Form Indie Band” from Rolling Stone
- “What’s the future of retail shopping? Snap bets on virtual try-on tech.” from Marketplace
- “The Long Demise of the Stretch Limousine” from The New York Times
- “People Are Flocking to Jack Dorsey’s New Twitter Alternative” from Futurism
- “The Glorious Return of a Humble Car Feature” from Slate
- “The Real Problem With Fake Drake” from Billboard
