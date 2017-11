(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…Venezuela owes investors $150 billion and one credit agency now say the country is in selective default. Afterwards we hear how Greenpeace activists are taking the Norwegian government to court today to stop Arctic oil drilling. Then we look at how investors are reacting to the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar.

