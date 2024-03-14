Reddit, meme stocks and an IPO
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Reddit, a somewhat untamed fixture of the internet, is launching an initial public offering of its shares. We’ll get into why the company’s culture could become an obstacle to profitability and whether Reddit might get the meme stock treatment its users famously dished out in the past. And, the TikTok creators who’d be most affected by a nationwide ban are the social media company’s greatest lobbyists. Plus, the impact Family Dollar store closures could have on food deserts and an incredible feat by American sailor Cole Brauer.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “TikTok’s ‘Juicy Body Goddess’ speaks to CNN about potential ban” from CNN Politics
- “TikTok creators say House ban threatens lives and livelihoods” from The Washington Post
- “There is something core to Reddit that is extremely powerful, says former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao” from CNBC Television
- “Reddit will let users participate in its IPO” from Marketplace
- “Dollar Tree to close nearly 1,000 stores” from AP News
- “29-year-old becomes first American woman to sail nonstop around the world” from PBS NewsHour
- “Sailor Cole Brauer makes history as the first American woman to race solo around the world” from NBC News
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.