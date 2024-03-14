My EconomyBanks in TurmoilA Warmer WorldElection 2024

Reddit, meme stocks and an IPO
Mar 14, 2024
Episode 1118

Reddit, meme stocks and an IPO

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Could Reddit get a taste of its own medicine?

Reddit, a somewhat untamed fixture of the internet, is launching an initial public offering of its shares. We’ll get into why the company’s culture could become an obstacle to profitability and whether Reddit might get the meme stock treatment its users famously dished out in the past. And, the TikTok creators who’d be most affected by a nationwide ban are the social media company’s greatest lobbyists. Plus, the impact Family Dollar store closures could have on food deserts and an incredible feat by American sailor Cole Brauer.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

