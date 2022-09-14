Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Questions about inflation, questions about the queen
Sep 14, 2022
Questions about inflation, questions about the queen

Plus, what Goldilocks and New Zealand have to do with it.

Inflation is still high (sigh), which means the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again next week. One listener is wondering why the Fed has pursued incremental rate hikes as opposed to one jumbo increase. We’ve got answers! Plus, why is the Fed’s inflation target 2% anyway, and what does it have to do with New Zealand? Then, questions about the queen, the Commonwealth and currency!

Here’s everything we talked about:

Keep sending your questions. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice memo at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

