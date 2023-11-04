Promises won’t pay for climate adaptation

A new United Nations report found that wealthy nations are scaling back funding for climate adaptation in developing countries, while the cost of mitigating the effects of climate change continue to grow. We’ll get into it. And, the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against Amazon revealed a secret pricing algorithm used by the company, known as Project Nessie. We’ll unpack how the algorithm has amassed huge profits for Amazon while raising prices across the board. Then, we’ll play a round of Half Full / Half Empty with guest host Amy Scott.

