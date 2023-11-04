Israel-Hamas WarBytes: Week in ReviewI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Promises won’t pay for climate adaptation
Nov 3, 2023
Episode 1040

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Plus, are more celebrity tequilas really necessary?

A new United Nations report found that wealthy nations are scaling back funding for climate adaptation in developing countries, while the cost of mitigating the effects of climate change continue to grow. We’ll get into it. And, the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against Amazon revealed a secret pricing algorithm used by the company, known as Project Nessie. We’ll unpack how the algorithm has amassed huge profits for Amazon while raising prices across the board. Then, we’ll play a round of Half Full / Half Empty with guest host Amy Scott.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

