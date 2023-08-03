Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Political dysfunction dents the U.S. credit rating
Aug 3, 2023
Episode 980

Political dysfunction dents the U.S. credit rating

Plus, a little Journey on a Thursday.

The credit rating agency Fitch bumped the United States’ credit rating down a notch this week despite the country’s strong economic performance. We’ll hear what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had to say about it and get into why political dysfunction is at the root of the downgrade. Plus, why a carbon-free future likely depends on nuclear energy. And what musical beat is the U.S. economy grooving to?

Here’s everything we talked about:

We want to know what you’d pick as the economic anthem of the moment! Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

