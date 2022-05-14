Political campaigns are secretly talking to PACs
For today’s Economics on Tap, we talk about a sneaky way campaigns are communicating with super PACs. Coordination between these big-time political action committees and campaigns is illegal, but a new practice called redboxing seems like a loophole. We’ll talk about it. Plus, we discuss the debate about facial recognition technology and follow up on a conversation we had yesterday about the news on sudden infant death syndrome. Before we leave, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty, featuring a piece of portable music history.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Voters Need to Know What ‘Redboxing’ Is and How It Undermines Democracy” from Campaign Legal Center
- “Enzyme in babies’ blood linked to risk of sudden infant death syndrome” from The Guardian
- “U.S. cities are backing off banning facial recognition as crime rises” from Reuters
- “Why Fed might not be too upset when stocks fall” from Marketplace
- “Facebook reportedly already running out of money for Metaverse” from Futurism
- “Has collective bargaining come to Congress?” from Marketplace
- “End of an Era: Apple Discontinues Its Last iPod Model” from Bloomberg
- “Heinz working on paper ketchup bottle” from Axios
Tell us what you think about today’s show. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-827-6278, or 508-U-B-SMART.
