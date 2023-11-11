Polarization, partisanship and threats to democracy
We’re discussing some heavy topics today, including threats to democracy from Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, and traditional Republicans bowing out of reelection as the party heads further to the right. Then, we’ll reflect on how we should honor our veterans. Later, we’ll weigh in on an Elon Musk biopic and a global Starbuck expansion in a game of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Trump suggests he or another Republican president could use Justice Department to indict opponents” from CBS News
- “Moody’s cuts U.S. outlook to negative, citing deficits and political polarization” from CNBC
- “Manchin, Romney Introduce Bipartisan Fiscal Stability Act” from Senate.gov
- “Soft saving trends reshape Gen Z, millennials’ personal finance goals” from CNBC
- “Hot desking gains popularity among employers” from Marketplace
- “Why is Starbucks opening more stores?” from Marketplace
- “Elon Musk Biopic Enters Development at A24 Under Darren Aronofsky” from Rolling Stone
- “Why isn’t there an Amazon for real estate?” from Marketplace
