Polarization, partisanship and threats to democracy
Nov 10, 2023
Episode 1045

Polarization, partisanship and threats to democracy

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
And Kai's take on thanking veterans for their service.

We’re discussing some heavy topics today, including threats to democracy from Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, and traditional Republicans bowing out of reelection as the party heads further to the right. Then, we’ll reflect on how we should honor our veterans. Later, we’ll weigh in on an Elon Musk biopic and a global Starbuck expansion in a game of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

