09/28/2017: Can German carmaking survive?

(U.S. Edition) We've got some competing narratives on the Republican tax plan, with leaders of the loyal opposition saying it'll just end up helping corporations and the wealthy. We'll discuss what tax analysis groups have to say about its potential impact on poor and middle-class Americans. Afterwards, we'll look at how some in Congress are pushing to have the Trump administration lift a 1920s law that says only ships made in the U.S., with U.S. crews, can ferry goods between U.S. ports. And finally, we'll look at how German car-making is in trouble as the world questions diesel fuel.

