Our wildest “Economics on Tap” episode yet!
Jul 14, 2023
Episode 966

Our wildest “Economics on Tap” episode yet!

Come for the news, stay for the drama.

It’s a wild show, y’all. About halfway through, an unwelcome surprise besieges Kimberly. But don’t worry, Kimberly (and Jasper) are all right. We’ll also touch on the latest in the Johnson & Johnson talc powder saga, how the U.S. women’s national soccer team landed Taylor Swift in its 2023 squad announcement video, why cottage cheese is going viral and Barbenheimer!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear what you’re reading this summer. If you’ve got a reading recommendation you’d like to share with fellow Smarties, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

