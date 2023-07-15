Our wildest “Economics on Tap” episode yet!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
It’s a wild show, y’all. About halfway through, an unwelcome surprise besieges Kimberly. But don’t worry, Kimberly (and Jasper) are all right. We’ll also touch on the latest in the Johnson & Johnson talc powder saga, how the U.S. women’s national soccer team landed Taylor Swift in its 2023 squad announcement video, why cottage cheese is going viral and Barbenheimer!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Johnson & Johnson sues researchers who linked talc to cancer” from Reuters
- “How the USWNT landed Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne, Issa Rae and more for their squad announcement video” from The Athletic
- “MSG Sphere in Vegas lit up as a basketball is mesmerizing” from New York Post
- “The newest viral TikTok trend? Cottage cheese” from Marketplace
- “These remote employees are secretly working abroad” from Marketplace
- “AP strikes news-sharing and tech deal with OpenAI” from Axios
- “Barbenheimer fever takes over” from Axios
We want to hear what you’re reading this summer. If you’ve got a reading recommendation you’d like to share with fellow Smarties, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.