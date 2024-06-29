Our take on the debate (and drone light shows)
There were no fireworks for the Democratic Party during last night’s debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. While Trump made false claims throughout the night, Biden did little to assuage fears that he’s not up to the job. We’ll get into how the Biden campaign’s fundraising strategy is already shifting and what it might mean for downballot races. Then, we’ll weigh in on Fourth of July travel and drone light shows during a game of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Debate takeaways: Trump confident, even when wrong, Biden halting, even with facts on his side” from AP News
- “Biden-Trump presidential debate draws 48 million TV viewers” from Axios
- “Politics and ‘a tale of different economies'” from Marketplace
- “Why taxpayers keep footing much of the bill for new sports stadiums” from Marketplace
- “Google puts an end to continuous scroll” from Marketplace
- “MTV News Website Goes Dark, Archives Pulled Offline” from Variety
- “Fourth of July travel is set to break records. Here’s how to plan.” from The Washington Post
- “Why drones are replacing fireworks shows” from National Geographic
- “We RICK ROLLED The City of Austin, TX With 600 Drones” on YouTube
