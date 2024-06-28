Decoding DemocracyBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🖤 Every dollar you invest in Marketplace helps make people smarter about the economy. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Politics and “a tale of different economies”
Jun 28, 2024

Politics and “a tale of different economies”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we'll recap some of economic issues spotlighted in last night's presidential debate.

Segments From this episode

Amazon set to create "discount" section with goods shipped direct from China

by Daniel Ackerman
Jun 28, 2024
Analysts say this could be a bid for the retailer to compete more directly with ultra-low-cost sites like Temu and Shein.
Axing or reducing the number of U.S. warehouses could mean fewer Amazon goods go unsold.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:40 AM PDT
1:48
8:02 AM PDT
7:38
3:09 AM PDT
10:29
Jun 27, 2024
28:21
Jun 27, 2024
13:03
Jun 26, 2024
10:43
Jun 21, 2024
41:09
Breaking down Fed Chair Jay Powell's latest GDP report analysis
Breaking down Fed Chair Jay Powell's latest GDP report analysis
Indie theaters are using repertory films to stay afloat
Indie theaters are using repertory films to stay afloat
What the Supreme Court's SEC decision means for the administrative state
What the Supreme Court's SEC decision means for the administrative state
Why taxpayers keep footing much of the bill for new sports stadiums
Why taxpayers keep footing much of the bill for new sports stadiums