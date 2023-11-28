OpenAI’s “breakthrough”
After being banned from talking about artificial intelligence at Thanksgiving, guest host Matt Levin is eager to chime in on the ongoing Sam Altman controversy and news about a powerful artificial intelligence development at OpenAI. Plus, tech tycoons are behaving more and more like foreign dignitaries. And: Doritos’ new crunch-cancellation technology.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Unpacking the hype around OpenAI’s rumored new Q* model” from MIT Technology Review
- “OpenAI researchers warned board of AI breakthrough ahead of CEO ouster, sources say” from Reuters
- “Elon Musk Meets With Netanyahu in Israel Amid Backlash Against Social Media Post” from The New York Times
- “What’s Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself” from AP News
- “The sound of crunching chips is annoying. Doritos has made a silencer.” from The Washington Post
