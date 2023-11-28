Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

OpenAI’s “breakthrough”
Nov 27, 2023
Episode 1054

OpenAI’s “breakthrough”

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
What the word of the year says about 2023.

After being banned from talking about artificial intelligence at Thanksgiving, guest host Matt Levin is eager to chime in on the ongoing Sam Altman controversy and news about a powerful artificial intelligence development at OpenAI. Plus, tech tycoons are behaving more and more like foreign dignitaries. And: Doritos’ new crunch-cancellation technology.

Here’s everything we talked about:

