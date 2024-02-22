Breaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...Banks in TurmoilNational DebtMy Economy

Nvidia’s AI chips are the hot new thing
Feb 22, 2024
Nvidia's AI chips are the hot new thing

Nvidia designs about 80% of the specialized chips needed to train complex artificial intelligence models. It makes a single-source product that's fabricated by only one company. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Demand is hot, hot, hot!

Nvidia’s fourth quarter results blew past analysts’ expectations with a revenue of $22.1 billion. We’ll get into what sizzling hot demand for the chip maker’s products says about the larger generative AI boom. And, we’ll discuss the threat AI-generated misinformation poses to the 2024 election, and what states are doing to combat it. Plus, experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store lately? Kellogg suggests trying cereal for dinner.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

