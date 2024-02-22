Nvidia’s AI chips are the hot new thing
Nvidia’s fourth quarter results blew past analysts’ expectations with a revenue of $22.1 billion. We’ll get into what sizzling hot demand for the chip maker’s products says about the larger generative AI boom. And, we’ll discuss the threat AI-generated misinformation poses to the 2024 election, and what states are doing to combat it. Plus, experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store lately? Kellogg suggests trying cereal for dinner.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Nvidia Sales Reach New Heights as Company Forecasts Bigger AI Boom” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Authorities target two Texas firms in probe of AI-generated robocalls before New Hampshire’s primary” from AP News
- “After the chaos of 2020, states are preparing for election challenges — and threats” from “Marketplace”
- “‘I think our fear of high inflation is well warranted,’” Minneapolis Fed president says” from “Marketplace”
- “WK Kellogg CEO Gary Pilnick: ‘Cereal for dinner’ is trending for consumers under price pressure” from CNBC
- “It’s Been 30 Years Since Food Ate Up This Much of Your Income” from The Wall Street Journal
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
