Nvidia’s AI chips are the hot new thing

Nvidia’s fourth quarter results blew past analysts’ expectations with a revenue of $22.1 billion. We’ll get into what sizzling hot demand for the chip maker’s products says about the larger generative AI boom. And, we’ll discuss the threat AI-generated misinformation poses to the 2024 election, and what states are doing to combat it. Plus, experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store lately? Kellogg suggests trying cereal for dinner.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.