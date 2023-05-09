News from the SLOOS
A new week, a new episode, a new report from the Federal Reserve. This time, the aptly named Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey shows banks are pulling back on lending. We’ll break down the survey’s results and explain why some are getting credit crunch vibes. Plus, government workers are suing over the debt limit. And in the Make Me Smile department, we’re decoding emoji and imagining flinging rockets into space.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “California Panel Calls for Billions in Reparations for Black Residents” from The New York Times
- “California panel calls for billions in reparations for descendants of slaves” from NPR
- “Fed report shows banks worried about conditions ahead, with focus on slowing economy and deposit outflows” from CNBC
- “Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt limit law” from The Hill
- “Just 37 members of Congress are mothers with minor children” from The 19th
- “ChatFished: How to Lose Friends and Alienate People With A.I.” from The New York Times
- “Why Launch Rockets When You Can Just Fling Them Into Space?” from Bloomberg
- “Spaceflight Pioneer SpinLaunch Aims for Liftoff—No Rocket Fuel Required” from Gizmodo
