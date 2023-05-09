Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

May 8, 2023
News from the SLOOS

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
The latest Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey explained.

A new week, a new episode, a new report from the Federal Reserve. This time, the aptly named Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey shows banks are pulling back on lending. We’ll break down the survey’s results and explain why some are getting credit crunch vibes. Plus, government workers are suing over the debt limit. And in the Make Me Smile department, we’re decoding emoji and imagining flinging rockets into space.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Have a comment or question about something we talked about? Send it our way! Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or write to makemesmart@marketplace.org.

