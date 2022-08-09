Monkeypox and the era of overlapping health crises

Another virus, another public health emergency.

Since monkeypox was first detected in the United States in mid-May, the number of confirmed cases has grown to more than 7,500. The federal government last week stepped up efforts to combat the outbreak by declaring it a public health emergency.

But is our public health infrastructure equipped to respond while we’re still dealing with the lingering COVID-19 pandemic?

“We’re emerging from the pandemic weaker than ever,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, epidemiologist and editor at large for public health at Kaiser Health News.

On the show today, Kimberly and guest host Meghan McCarty Carino speak with Gounder about monkeypox, why our public health system is unprepared to handle another crisis and what climate change has to do with this new normal.

Then, U.S. worker productivity is down and labor costs are up. What gives? We’ll explain why this is not what the gang at the Federal Reserve wants to hear. Plus, Congress is getting stuff done. We know, we’re all surprised.

Plus, we’ll hear from listeners about the big decisions they’re making post-Roe and one idea for skipping the balloons at your next party.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

