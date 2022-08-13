Mar-a-Lago, here we come

We couldn’t end the week without talking about the story we’ve (quietly) been avoiding: the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Kimberly and guest host Meghan McCarty Carino explain how the story went from an investigation about classified documents to espionage. Plus, is polio making a comeback? Then, the hosts weigh in on Serena Williams’ retirement, Peloton getting pricier and splooting!

