Mar-a-Lago, here we come
We couldn’t end the week without talking about the story we’ve (quietly) been avoiding: the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Kimberly and guest host Meghan McCarty Carino explain how the story went from an investigation about classified documents to espionage. Plus, is polio making a comeback? Then, the hosts weigh in on Serena Williams’ retirement, Peloton getting pricier and splooting!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “FBI search warrant shows Trump under investigation for potential obstruction of justice, Espionage Act violations” from Politico
- “House passes Inflation Reduction Act, sending climate and health bill to Biden” from The Washington Post
- “Who Sploots?” from Slate
- “Did inflation just peak? The markets are acting like it.” from Marketplace
- “Cringey LinkedIn posts like the crying CEO are inspiring a culture of backlash” from Fast Company
- “Why Serena Williams’s Retirement Is Different” from The Atlantic
- “Peloton slashing 780 jobs, closing stores and hiking prices in push to turn profit” from CNBC
