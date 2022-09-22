Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Making it easier to get life-saving drugs
Sep 22, 2022
Episode 758

Making it easier to get life-saving drugs

Good news for helping combat the opioid overdose epidemic.

Today we’re getting caught up on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Putin’s announced he’ll draft 300,000 Russian reservists to fight in that conflict. Is this the moment we look back on as the moment he overreached? Then, the Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance on some drugs used to reverse opioid overdoses that would make the life-saving drugs more accessible. Also, we got an update from listeners about our SodaStream/beer query!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

