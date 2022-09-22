Making it easier to get life-saving drugs
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Today we’re getting caught up on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Putin’s announced he’ll draft 300,000 Russian reservists to fight in that conflict. Is this the moment we look back on as the moment he overreached? Then, the Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance on some drugs used to reverse opioid overdoses that would make the life-saving drugs more accessible. Also, we got an update from listeners about our SodaStream/beer query!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “‘A Lot of Panic’: Russian Men, Fearing Ukraine Draft, Seek Refuge Abroad” from The New York Times
- “Putin’s Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Russians to the Streets in Protest” from Bloomberg
- “Opioid-Reversal Drug Access to Ease Under Relaxed FDA Rules” from Bloomberg Law
- Tweet from our listeners @ToddAlstrom and @ClsScience
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.