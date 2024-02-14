Love, money, and this economy
This Valentine’s Day eve, we’re thinking about love and what the economy has to do with it. Coming off the heels of a high-inflation period, is this a good time in our economy to find love?
“All of these portals into meeting new people and creating connections with people cost more money than it did two years ago,” said Julia Carpenter, a personal finance reporter for The Wall Street Journal. “And it’s something that weighs on people.”
On the show today, Carpenter explains how the economy shapes our romantic relationships, the growing wealth gap between single and married people, and the idea of a “money date.”
Then, married people enjoy many legal benefits that aren’t extended to single folks. Is it time to change that? Plus, Kai’s Federal Reserve prediction.
Later, one listener’s theory about why Americans aren’t feeling great about the economy, despite impressive economic indicators. And this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question is all about Swiftynomics!
