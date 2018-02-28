02/28/2018: The effect of Jay Powell's words on the markets

(Markets Edition) Fed Chair Jerome Powell briefed Congress about the economy yesterday — a day that ended with the Dow dipping almost 300 points. Can we draw a connection between the two events? We'll hear some perspective from Seth Carpenter, chief U.S. economist at UBS Securities and someone who's gotten the chance to work closely with Powell. Plus: We look at the state of Italy's economy as the country prepares to elect a new government.