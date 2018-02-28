DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

02/28/2018: The effect of Jay Powell's words on the markets

(Markets Edition) Fed Chair Jerome Powell briefed Congress about the economy yesterday — a day that ended with the Dow dipping almost 300 points. Can we draw a connection between the two events? We'll hear some perspective from Seth Carpenter, chief U.S. economist at UBS Securities and someone who's gotten the chance to work closely with Powell. Plus: We look at the state of Italy's economy as the country prepares to elect a new government.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.