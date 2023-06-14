Live from Seattle Part 2: We talk to Lindy West

Today we’re sharing an excerpt from our live show at Town Hall Seattle featuring our special guest, writer and comedian Lindy West. The Seattleite talked with us about Former President Donald Trump’s indictment, the Hollywood writers’ strike, being broke and what it means to be fat positive in the Ozempic era. Plus, she shares some smart facts about snakes, whales and the Canada goose.

Here’s everything we talked about:

It’s a Canada, not Canadian, goose. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

