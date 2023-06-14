Live from Seattle Part 2: We talk to Lindy West
Today we’re sharing an excerpt from our live show at Town Hall Seattle featuring our special guest, writer and comedian Lindy West. The Seattleite talked with us about Former President Donald Trump’s indictment, the Hollywood writers’ strike, being broke and what it means to be fat positive in the Ozempic era. Plus, she shares some smart facts about snakes, whales and the Canada goose.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Lindy West Is Not a Star” from The Stranger
- “Butt News #24: Never Been Kissed” from Lindy West’s newsletter
- “Key Takeaways From the Trump Indictment” from The New York Times
- “Opinion | I Quit Twitter and It Feels Great” from The New York Times
- “Why writers are having a hard time earning a living in the streaming economy” from NPR
- Video: “It’s Adorable When A Snake Drinks Water!” from Nature Quest
- “Planet Money makes an episode using AI” from NPR
- “Ozempic has won, body positivity has lost. And I want no part of it” from The Guardian
- ‘“Van Life” is driving a niche market for conversion companies” from Marketplace
We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
