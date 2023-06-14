This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Live from Seattle Part 2: We talk to Lindy West
Jun 13, 2023
Episode 944

Live from Seattle Part 2: We talk to Lindy West

Juan Pablo Chiquiza, KUOW
A wide-ranging conversation with one of Seattle's favorites on her trolliversary.

Today we’re sharing an excerpt from our live show at Town Hall Seattle featuring our special guest, writer and comedian Lindy West. The Seattleite talked with us about Former President Donald Trump’s indictment, the Hollywood writers’ strike, being broke and what it means to be fat positive in the Ozempic era. Plus, she shares some smart facts about snakes, whales and the Canada goose.

Here’s everything we talked about:

It’s a Canada, not Canadian, goose. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

We're in the stubborn phase of inflation cooling
Philadelphia highway collapse will cost time and money
U.S. money supply is shrinking. Does that mean we’re all doomed?
NYC sets minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers
