Let’s get smart about the 1.5 degree global warming limit
Jul 8, 2024
Episode 1199

Methane, a greenhouse gas invisible to the naked eye, is one of the biggest contributors to global warming. David McNew/Getty Images
Where the number came from, what it means and why it's not as precise as you may think.

For years, experts have been warning against hitting 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming. In June, temperatures hit or crossed that limit for the 12th month in a row. We’ll explain why scientists use 1.5 degrees as a key threshold and the importance of confronting climate change denial. Plus the great wealth transfer that may not materialize. And, a billion-dollar donation to a medical school and new developments in textile recycling make us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

