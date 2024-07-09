Let’s get smart about the 1.5 degree global warming limit
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
For years, experts have been warning against hitting 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming. In June, temperatures hit or crossed that limit for the 12th month in a row. We’ll explain why scientists use 1.5 degrees as a key threshold and the importance of confronting climate change denial. Plus the great wealth transfer that may not materialize. And, a billion-dollar donation to a medical school and new developments in textile recycling make us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “In a troubling milestone, Earth surpasses 1.5 degrees C of warming for 12 consecutive months” from LA Times
- “June 2024 marks 12th month of global temperature reaching 1.5°C above pre-industrial” from Copernicus
- “Burning Questions: What’s the deal with 1.5 degrees?” from Marketplace
- “‘We’re Not Dead Yet.’ Baby Boomers’ Good Times Drive the Economy.” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Insurers Pocketed $50 Billion From Medicare for Diseases No Doctor Treated” from The Wall Street Journal
- “How the Journal Analyzed Medicare Advantage Data” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Why scientists think they may finally have found a way to recycle clothes” from The Washington Post
- “Johns Hopkins to offer free medical school tuition from $1 billion Bloomberg Philanthropies grant” from The Baltimore Banner
- “$1 Billion Donation Will Provide Free Tuition at a Bronx Medical School” from The New York Times
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.