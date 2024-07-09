Let’s get smart about the 1.5 degree global warming limit

For years, experts have been warning against hitting 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming. In June, temperatures hit or crossed that limit for the 12th month in a row. We’ll explain why scientists use 1.5 degrees as a key threshold and the importance of confronting climate change denial. Plus the great wealth transfer that may not materialize. And, a billion-dollar donation to a medical school and new developments in textile recycling make us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.