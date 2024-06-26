Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Burning Questions: What’s the deal with 1.5 degrees?
Jun 26, 2024
Season 5 | Episode 2

Burning Questions: What’s the deal with 1.5 degrees?

Chris Thompson/Marketplace
We're unpacking this climate change benchmark.

In the past decade, 1.5 has become an important number when talking about the climate crisis. (As in 1½ degrees Celsius, which equates to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.) It’s considered the maximum increase in temperature since preindustrial times that Earth can handle before all sorts of terrible things happen. But on the surface, 1.5 degrees doesn’t sound like a huge number. So what gives? In this episode, Amy chats with climate experts to dive deeper into what this number actually means. 

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design

