Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Layoffs reach record lows, and other thoughts
Apr 15, 2022
Episode 643

Layoffs reach record lows, and other thoughts

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
And don't forget tax filings are due Monday!

One side effect of the current labor market: Workers are less likely to get laid off. That might not be so great for those of us with toxic bosses and co-workers. Speaking of toxic, Twitter launched a “poison pill” strategy to fend off Elon Musk’s bid to buy the company. We also talk about filing taxes and four-day workweeks. We close out today’s Economics on Tap with a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-827-6278, or 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:16 PM PDT
22:48
4:06 PM PDT
27:59
2:02 PM PDT
1:50
7:55 AM PDT
8:04
Apr 15, 2022
9:04
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Not wearing those leggings? Many retail stores are expanding into resale
Not wearing those leggings? Many retail stores are expanding into resale
Poison pills: Why companies use the self-defense strategy
Poison pills: Why companies use the self-defense strategy
How supply chain issues and inflation have started to reshape advertising
Economic Pulse
How supply chain issues and inflation have started to reshape advertising
Etsy transaction fee spikes and vendors strike
Marketplace Tech
Etsy transaction fee spikes and vendors strike