Layoffs reach record lows, and other thoughts
One side effect of the current labor market: Workers are less likely to get laid off. That might not be so great for those of us with toxic bosses and co-workers. Speaking of toxic, Twitter launched a “poison pill” strategy to fend off Elon Musk’s bid to buy the company. We also talk about filing taxes and four-day workweeks. We close out today’s Economics on Tap with a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Twitter Counters a Musk Takeover With a Plan to Thwart the Bid” from The New York Times
- “Odds of Getting Laid Off Are at Historic Lows in Tightest Labor Market in 50 Years” from The Wall Street Journal
- “California Considers the Four-Day Workweek” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Here are some last-minute tips as the April 18 tax filing deadline approaches” from CNBC News
- “File your taxes on time. Here’s what you should know about your refund” from NPR Life Kit
- “Crypto for kids?” from Marketplace
- “Pickleball is growing fast, with pros, prize money and business opportunities” from Marketplace
- “Spirit Halloween Store Film in the Works Starring Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook” from Variety
- “Krispy Kreme ties doughnut prices to average gas price on Wednesdays to offer inflation relief” from USA Today
