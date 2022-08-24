It’s raining dark money this election season

Have you heard of Leonardo Leo?

He’s basically a kingmaker in conservative big-money politics. His conservative nonprofit just received $1.6 billion, what’s believed to be the largest single donation to a political nonprofit, and it’s big deal. What we think will happen next with those funds ratchets up this conversation we’re having about dark money in politics.

“It’s a huge sum of money that will have a great impact. I expect it to have an immediate and ongoing impact for people, organizations, concerned about the concentration of money, and therefore power in the hands of a very few that will influence the shape of our democracy,” said Sheila Krumholz, executive director of Open Secrets, a nonpartisan group that tracks money in politics.

With the midterms around the corner and all this difficult-to-trace money sloshing around this election cycle, we’re talking about how it’ll shape campaigns and votes across the country in November and beyond. One surprise: Political action committee donations are down, along with PACs’ relative power, while small donors who band together to deliver big sums are gaining importance, along with megadonors like Leonardo Leo.

On the show today, Krumholz discusses not only what voters should know before they head to the polls, but also how money in politics has evolved over the years and why it’s not expected to change anytime soon.

