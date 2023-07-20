This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️🚙🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
It’s getting hot in here
Jul 19, 2023
Episode 969

It’s getting hot in here

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
Are extreme weather events the new normal or new abnormal?

Record breaking heat waves and extreme weather events have us wondering: Is this summer an anomaly? We’ll discuss what it really means to adapt to global warming. And, recent climate talks between the U.S. and China were a bust. We’ll get into why China and other countries might not be eager to take instructions from a significant carbon emitter like the United States. Plus, the story of a rescued sailor and his loyal companion makes us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question about resuming student loan repayments for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:28 PM PDT
15:06
4:13 PM PDT
25:58
1:56 PM PDT
1:50
7:23 AM PDT
8:32
2:38 AM PDT
7:18
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 30, 2023
19:06
Why are Federal Reserve regional banks listed on U.S. currency? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Why are Federal Reserve regional banks listed on U.S. currency? 
Minimum wage gets a mini increase in some states
Minimum wage gets a mini increase in some states
In Beijing, Yellen aims to get U.S.-China relations back on an even keel
In Beijing, Yellen aims to get U.S.-China relations back on an even keel
As extreme heat lingers, millions of U.S. households face a utility shutoff crisis
A Warmer World
As extreme heat lingers, millions of U.S. households face a utility shutoff crisis