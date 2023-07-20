It’s getting hot in here

Record breaking heat waves and extreme weather events have us wondering: Is this summer an anomaly? We’ll discuss what it really means to adapt to global warming. And, recent climate talks between the U.S. and China were a bust. We’ll get into why China and other countries might not be eager to take instructions from a significant carbon emitter like the United States. Plus, the story of a rescued sailor and his loyal companion makes us smile.

Got a question about resuming student loan repayments for the hosts?