It’s getting hot in here

Record breaking heat waves and extreme weather events have us wondering: Is this summer an anomaly? We’ll discuss what it really means to adapt to global warming. And, recent climate talks between the U.S. and China were a bust. We’ll get into why China and other countries might not be eager to take instructions from a significant carbon emitter like the United States. Plus, the story of a rescued sailor and his loyal companion makes us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “China’s Xi Rebuffs Kerry’s Call for Faster Climate Action” from The New York Times
- “The ‘new abnormal’: The rise of extreme flooding, briefly explained” from Vox
- “Australian sailor Tim Shaddock and dog rescued after two months at sea” from BBC News
- “‘That dog is something else’: Rescued sailor praises canine shipmate” from NBC News
- “ACL Injuries Are Hurting Women’s Soccer” from The New York Times
Got a question about resuming student loan repayments for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
