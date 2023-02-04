Is it time to hit the reset button?

Finding constant success in life may not always be a good thing. Some psychologists argue that the biggest obstacle to success may be success itself. How do we fix it? Changing an aspect of our lives every 10 years. Also, could states prevent CVS and Walgreens from selling abortion pills by mail? Kimberly Adams and Kai Ryssdal get into it. Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty filled with coupons and inflation chickens.

Here's everything we talked about today:

