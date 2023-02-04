Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Is it time to hit the reset button?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Finding constant success in life may not always be a good thing. Some psychologists argue that the biggest obstacle to success may be success itself. How do we fix it? Changing an aspect of our lives every 10 years. Also, could states prevent CVS and Walgreens from selling abortion pills by mail? Kimberly Adams and Kai Ryssdal get into it. Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty filled with coupons and inflation chickens.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease far below” from Associated Press
- “20 attorneys general warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills” from AP
- “The Ten Year Rule: Change Your Life Every Decade” from Psychology Today
- “Extreme couponing is back. But it’s on TikTok this time.” from Marketplace
- “Adieu to the Boeing 747, the first jumbo jet” from Marketplace
- “Old-school cameras are making a comeback” from Marketplace
- “Showtime and Paramount+ Merging, With Rebrand Planned” from The Hollywood Reporter
- “Forget Pandemic Puppies. Meet the Inflation Chicken” from The New York Times
Do you have a burning question that you want to ask us or a comment about something we talked about? Call us at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.