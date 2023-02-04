Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Is it time to hit the reset button?
Feb 3, 2023
Episode 854

Is it time to hit the reset button?

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
Plus, a Kai Ryssdal news rant.

Finding constant success in life may not always be a good thing. Some psychologists argue that the biggest obstacle to success may be success itself. How do we fix it? Changing an aspect of our lives every 10 years. Also, could states prevent CVS and Walgreens from selling abortion pills by mail? Kimberly Adams and Kai Ryssdal get into it. Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty filled with coupons and inflation chickens.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Do you have a burning question that you want to ask us or a comment about something we talked about? Call us at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

