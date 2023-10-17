Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

Is a crackdown coming for Realtors?
Oct 16, 2023
Episode 1026

Is a crackdown coming for Realtors?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A federal lawsuit could upend the way real estate works.

A class-action lawsuit is looking to end questionable practices by the National Association of Realtors. While antitrust concerns have surrounded Realtors’ operations in the past, the association’s heavy lobbying may have prevented further investigation. We’ll talk about why this lawsuit might be different. Plus, we’ll do the numbers on the federal government’s ballooning interest bill. And, a lesson on laughter during trying times.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Do you have a question that you want to ask us or a comment about something we talked about? Call us at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

