Is a crackdown coming for Realtors?
A class-action lawsuit is looking to end questionable practices by the National Association of Realtors. While antitrust concerns have surrounded Realtors’ operations in the past, the association’s heavy lobbying may have prevented further investigation. We’ll talk about why this lawsuit might be different. Plus, we’ll do the numbers on the federal government’s ballooning interest bill. And, a lesson on laughter during trying times.
Here’s everything we talked about:
Do you have a question that you want to ask us or a comment about something we talked about? Call us at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
