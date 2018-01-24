01/24/2018: The Ohio neighborhood that's still feeling the effects of the financial crisis

(U.S. Edition) At the big gathering of politicians and business leaders in Davos, Switzerland today, France, Germany and Italy are set to speak. We'll tell you what's on their agenda. Afterwards, we'll take you to the Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood of Slavic Village as part of our new series "Divided Decade," which looks at how the financial crisis and aftermath changed America. On this day, 10 years ago, the National Association of Realtors showed the first annual drop in median home prices in four decades. Slavic Village was hit particularly hard with foreclosures. What was it like for the region back in 2008, and how's it doing now?