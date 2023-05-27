Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚨 It’s the last day of our May fundraiser. Give now and help us reach our important goal! Donate
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Inflation is still here, folks
May 26, 2023
Episode 933

Inflation is still here, folks

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Plus, do y’all miss the office?

The debt limit is the big economic news story of the day, but yes, you *still need to keep an eye on inflation. The personal consumption expenditures price index, a measure of consumer spending, ticked up last month. That’s bad news if you were hoping interest rates, the tool the Federal Reserve uses to fight inflation, might come down soon. And, some musing on the nature of consequences: Three members of the far-right militia known as the Oath Keepers were recently sentenced to prison for their part in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

It’s the last day of our May fundraiser. Help us reach our goal and keep our newsroom running. Give now.

Join us in Seattle for a special live taping of “Make Me Smart” on June 9, featuring special guest Lindy West. You can find ticket information here.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:25 PM PDT
28:44
3:57 PM PDT
28:11
1:42 PM PDT
1:50
7:25 AM PDT
8:44
3:22 AM PDT
9:06
2:00 AM PDT
18:56
May 25, 2023
42:08
Here's what you need to know before investing in the stock market
Financially Inclined
Here's what you need to know before investing in the stock market
Debt ceiling deadline is extended to June 5, later than previously estimated, Yellen says
Raising the Debt Ceiling
Debt ceiling deadline is extended to June 5, later than previously estimated, Yellen says
Inflation rose again. Will that sway the Fed on rates?
Marketplace Morning Report
Inflation rose again. Will that sway the Fed on rates?
Disney's new "Little Mermaid" drives a wave of business for the mermaid industry
Disney's new "Little Mermaid" drives a wave of business for the mermaid industry