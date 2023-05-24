Our May fundraiser ends at midnight on Friday. We need your help to stay on track!
Atlanta Fed CEO on the debt limit debacle and curbing inflation
Raphael Bostic joins the show to explain why we’re at "the hard part" in the fight to tame inflation. Plus, consumers splurge on fun.
Segments From this episode
"We're right at the beginning of the hard part" of taming inflation, Atlanta Fed CEO says
Raphael Bostic says the Fed needs to stay focused on its goal of slowing down the economy and reducing inflation to its 2% target.
How AI is reshaping the computer chip industry
Semiconductor company NVIDIA seems to be leading the race in hardware AI.
Saudis are trying to prop up oil prices by lashing out at speculators who bet it's going down
And if it doesn't work, they'll cut production.
People are spending less on things — and more on fun
Consumers at almost every income level are finding ways to spend on getting out of the house.
Millions may soon lose Medicaid coverage
During the COVID public health emergency, states couldn’t kick anyone off Medicaid. Now, that continuous enrollment is coming to an end.
