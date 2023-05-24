Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Atlanta Fed CEO on the debt limit debacle and curbing inflation
May 24, 2023

Atlanta Fed CEO on the debt limit debacle and curbing inflation

Stephen Nowland/Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
Raphael Bostic joins the show to explain why we’re at "the hard part" in the fight to tame inflation. Plus, consumers splurge on fun.

Segments From this episode

"We're right at the beginning of the hard part" of taming inflation, Atlanta Fed CEO says

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
May 24, 2023
Raphael Bostic says the Fed needs to stay focused on its goal of slowing down the economy and reducing inflation to its 2% target.
"Ultimately, shaken confidence in the full faith and credit of the United States government will not be good for the economy and will not be good for your average American," Raphael Bostic of the Atlanta Fed says of the debt ceiling debate.
Stephen Nowland/Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
How AI is reshaping the computer chip industry

by Matt Levin
May 24, 2023
Semiconductor company NVIDIA seems to be leading the race in hardware AI.
Nvidia, the computer chip designer, has seen its stock price more than double since the start of the year to about $300 a share.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Saudis are trying to prop up oil prices by lashing out at speculators who bet it's going down

by Lily Jamali
May 24, 2023
And if it doesn't work, they'll cut production.
An aerial view of an oil facility in eastern Saudi Arabia. The country is the de facto leader of OPEC+.
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images
People are spending less on things — and more on fun

by Savannah Maher
May 24, 2023
Consumers at almost every income level are finding ways to spend on getting out of the house.
Despite inflation, consumers have continued to spend on dining out, travel and other fun.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Millions may soon lose Medicaid coverage

by Samantha Fields
May 24, 2023
During the COVID public health emergency, states couldn’t kick anyone off Medicaid. Now, that continuous enrollment is coming to an end.
As of March 2023, nearly 95 million people had coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which provide free or low-cost health insurance to low-income people. 
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
