Hydrogen’s potential as a climate solution

When it comes to solutions to the climate crisis, we’re going to need a whole menu of options. One item on the menu: clean hydrogen.

The Joe Biden administration recently invested $7 billion into developing clean hydrogen hubs across the country, with hopes the technology could help reduce carbon emissions in a variety of industries.

“Many people call it a Swiss Army knife of decarbonization,” said Emily Pontecorvo, staff writer at Heatmap News. “But the problem of thinking of it that way is that it takes so much energy to make hydrogen that you really only want to use it in cases where you don’t really have any other options.”

On the show today, Pontecorvo explains the difference between “clean” and “dirty” hydrogen, how we might use hydrogen fuel, and why some climate advocates are skeptical of its climate friendliness.

Then, the other labor story of the summer: rounds of walkouts by pharmacy staff at CVS and Walgreens. And we’ll get into how Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s ongoing military promotion blockade has complicated a top military official’s health emergency.

Later, we’ll hear a listener’s concerns about nuclear energy. And another listener was wrong about which countries export petroleum (until they played Tradle).

