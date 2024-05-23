Democracy in the DesertMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Adventures in Housing

How the Palestinian financial system is tied up in Israel
May 23, 2024
Episode 1167

How the Palestinian financial system is tied up in Israel

Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
And, how severed ties could create more economic instability in the region.

After Israel threatened to cut ties between Israeli and Palestinian banks, Treasury Secretary Yellen warned it could worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and create economic instability in the West Bank. We’ll also explain one reason why U.S. military spending is so high, get updates on the AI economy’s hot shot, Nvidia, and the U.S. government’s battle against Big Ticket.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

