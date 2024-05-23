How the Palestinian financial system is tied up in Israel
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
After Israel threatened to cut ties between Israeli and Palestinian banks, Treasury Secretary Yellen warned it could worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and create economic instability in the West Bank. We’ll also explain one reason why U.S. military spending is so high, get updates on the AI economy’s hot shot, Nvidia, and the U.S. government’s battle against Big Ticket.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Yellen Warns Israel Against Cutting off Palestinian Banks” from The New York Times
- “Yellen concerned about Israel’s threats to cut off Palestinian banks” from Reuters
- VIDEO: “VIRAL MOMENT: Michael Waltz Confronts Air Force Officials With Staggeringly Expensive Components” from Forbes Breaking News
- “Pentagon falling victim to price gouging by military contractors” from CBS News
- “New Bipartisan Bill Allows Military Contractors To Fleece Taxpayers” from The Lever
- “Nvidia dominates in AI, but others are trying to chip away” from “Marketplace”
- “US sues to break up Ticketmaster and Live Nation in a groundbreaking monopoly lawsuit” from CNN Business
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.