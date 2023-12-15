How technology can help solve the water crisis in the West

Hey Smarties! Today we’re turning the mic over to the team at “How We Survive,” Marketplace’s climate solutions podcast. In the episode, host Amy Scott examines how communities in the Southwest are using technology to reimagine how they manage the region’s drought-stricken water supply. It turns out that water is everywhere. And it can be sourced in unexpected ways.

We can’t do this show without you and we still need your support. If you can, donate today to keep independent journalism going strong into 2024 and beyond. Give now to support “Make Me Smart.”