How technology can help solve the water crisis in the West
Dec 15, 2023
Episode 1065

How technology can help solve the water crisis in the West

Without significant conservation, the seven basin states that depend on the Colorado River for water and hydroelectric power risk shortages. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Some strategies feel straight out of sci-fi!

Hey Smarties! Today we’re turning the mic over to the team at “How We Survive,” Marketplace’s climate solutions podcast. In the episode, host Amy Scott examines how communities in the Southwest are using technology to reimagine how they manage the region’s drought-stricken water supply. It turns out that water is everywhere. And it can be sourced in unexpected ways.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

