Hot strike summer isn’t over

Another week, another strike. This time thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers have initiated the largest healthcare strike in the country. And while different sectors of the economy have been walking off the job this summer, the demands all seemingly sound the same. We’ll also hear one CEO’s take on how AI can add more leisure time to all of our lives. And Beyonce at the box office!
- “Kaiser strike: More than 75,000 health care workers walk off the job” from NPR
- “Surgery and other medical procedures are delayed by the Kaiser strike, patients say” from NBC News
- “Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Brings In Half-Billion Dollars—But These Singers Made Even More” froom Forbes
- “Beyoncé’s Silvery, Shimmering Renaissance” from The New York Times
