Shelf LifeSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We’re 80% to our fall fundraiser goal of 2,000 donations by midnight Friday. Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Hot strike summer isn’t over
Oct 5, 2023
Episode 1019

Hot strike summer isn’t over

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images
Plus, the Federal Reserve's Instagram debut.

Another week, another strike. This time thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers have initiated the largest healthcare strike in the country. And while different sectors of the economy have been walking off the job this summer, the demands all seemingly sound the same. We’ll also hear one CEO’s take on how AI can add more leisure time to all of our lives. And Beyonce at the box office!

Here’s everything we talked about:

Chip in now to help us reach our goal to hear from 2,000 donors this fall fundraiser: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:39 PM PDT
12:48
3:52 PM PDT
29:03
2:17 PM PDT
1:05
8:24 AM PDT
9:59
3:05 AM PDT
9:38
Oct 3, 2023
23:17
Sep 27, 2023
The job market might finally be returning to "normal," economists say
The job market might finally be returning to "normal," economists say
Most CEOs are confident about the future of the economy and their own company
Most CEOs are confident about the future of the economy and their own company
Temp jobs falling usually signals a recession. Maybe not this time.
Temp jobs falling usually signals a recession. Maybe not this time.
The economic impact of Kevin McCarthy's ouster as House speaker
The economic impact of Kevin McCarthy's ouster as House speaker