Hot on the job

Record-breaking heat waves are becoming a serious job hazard for outdoor workers. Currently, there are almost no federal rules to protect workers from extreme heat. But that may be changing. We’ll also discuss New York City’s reversal in the way it treats asylum-seeking migrants. Plus, we’ll play a game of This or That with guest host Amy Scott.
- “Amid historic U.S. heat wave, workers have few protections” from Axios
- “Migrants in NYC Say They’ve Been Turned Away, Despite Shelter Mandate” from Bloomberg
- “Updates to asylum seekers from the city of New York” from NYC.gov
- “Messi Shines a Spotlight on Miami, and on Soccer in the U.S.” from The New York Times
- “United States vs. Vietnam: How to watch Women’s World Cup match” from CNN
