Hot on the job
Jul 21, 2023
Hot on the job

Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images
Extreme heat is a hazard. Where's the Occupational Safety and Health Administration?

Record-breaking heat waves are becoming a serious job hazard for outdoor workers. Currently, there are almost no federal rules to protect workers from extreme heat. But that may be changing. We’ll also discuss New York City’s reversal in the way it treats asylum-seeking migrants. Plus, we’ll play a game of This or That with guest host Amy Scott.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear what you’re reading this summer. If you’ve got a reading recommendation you’d like to share with fellow Smarties, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

