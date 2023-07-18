This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Hot labor summer is here
Jul 17, 2023
Episode 967

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Plus, a new COVID-19 milestone.

Hollywood’s double strike of writers and actors might just be the start of a hot labor summer. We’ll talk about the next group of workers who may soon join the picket lines and what’s at stake (inflation, anyone?). Plus, what the Federal Trade Commission has to do with ex-President Donald Trump’s plans to expand presidential power. And concrete, yes, concrete is making us smile as newly discovered secrets from ancient Roman times could help us build more environmentally friendly cities.

Here’s everything we talked about:

We want to hear what you’re reading this summer. If you’ve got a reading recommendation you’d like to share with fellow Smarties, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

